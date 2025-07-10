GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,868,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,612 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,551 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,913,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in GMS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 94,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GMS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.