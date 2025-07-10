GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in GoodRx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GoodRx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GoodRx by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

