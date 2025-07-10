Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

GFF stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Griffon has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Griffon had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 114.46%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

