Head to Head Analysis: GE Vernova (GEV) & The Competition

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GE Vernova to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GE Vernova and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 7 20 3 2.87 GE Vernova Competitors 255 978 1636 54 2.51

Dividends

GE Vernova presently has a consensus price target of $451.38, indicating a potential downside of 15.61%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 0.44%. Given GE Vernova’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE Vernova has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

GE Vernova pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 54.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova’s peers have a beta of -71.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 7,288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GE Vernova and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $34.94 billion $1.55 billion 77.07 GE Vernova Competitors $3.54 billion $332.42 million 6.60

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. GE Vernova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 5.42% 10.10% 2.04% GE Vernova Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Summary

GE Vernova beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

