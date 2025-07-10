Head-To-Head Review: Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Datatrak International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Immersion shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Datatrak International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Immersion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Datatrak International and Immersion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatrak International N/A N/A N/A Immersion 7.31% 21.53% 8.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatrak International $6.68 million 1.21 $11.43 million N/A N/A Immersion $33.92 million 7.56 $90.07 million $2.78 2.85

This table compares Datatrak International and Immersion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Immersion has higher revenue and earnings than Datatrak International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Datatrak International and Immersion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatrak International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immersion 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immersion has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Immersion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immersion is more favorable than Datatrak International.

Risk and Volatility

Datatrak International has a beta of 4.3, meaning that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immersion has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immersion beats Datatrak International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatrak International

(Get Free Report)

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses. It serves markets, including mobility, gaming, automotive, virtual and augmented reality, and wearables, as well as residential, commercial, and industrial Internet of Things. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Datatrak International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatrak International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.