Head to Head Review: Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coda Octopus Group and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Himax Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.95%. Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.32 million 4.64 $3.65 million $0.30 28.00 Himax Technologies $906.80 million 1.79 $79.75 million $0.49 18.92

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Himax Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 15.04% 6.37% 5.93% Himax Technologies 9.54% 9.83% 5.31%

Volatility & Risk

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Coda Octopus Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products. The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs. In addition, it offers application specific IC services; liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products; Power ICs; complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products; wafer level optics products; 3D sensing products; and ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products. The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.