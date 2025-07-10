Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 502,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after acquiring an additional 289,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.47. Hecla Mining Company has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. The trade was a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HL

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.