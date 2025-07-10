Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.61.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Stock Up 2.9%

HUN opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,922 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,464,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,762,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.