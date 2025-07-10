Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives $98.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

