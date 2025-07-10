Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.02 on Thursday. Interparfums has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interparfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $139,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $376,039 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interparfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Interparfums by 29.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Interparfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interparfums in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

