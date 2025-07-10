Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

