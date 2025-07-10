Investors Buy Large Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.08, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.73. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.70, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,091,767.60. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. ANB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.