Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Siga Technologies Price Performance
SIGA stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Siga Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 40.30% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Siga Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
