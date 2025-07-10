Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Siga Technologies Price Performance

SIGA stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Siga Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $492.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 40.30% and a return on equity of 25.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siga Technologies

Siga Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Siga Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Siga Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Siga Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

