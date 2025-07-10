iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 144,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 118,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWP stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

