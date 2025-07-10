iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000.

ITB opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $82.71 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

