iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,067,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,006.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

