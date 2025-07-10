J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J. Sainsbury PLC (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JSAIY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded J. Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut J. Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut J. Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.67 on Thursday. J. Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4798 dividend. This is a positive change from J. Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

