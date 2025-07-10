Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,401,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,159,137. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.41.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

