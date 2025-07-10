Japan Post (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
Japan Post Trading Down 1.8%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.
Japan Post Company Profile
Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.
