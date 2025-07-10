Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WNS. William Blair cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $72,576,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,712,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $37,321,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,483,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 312,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

