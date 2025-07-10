JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for RXO (NYSE:RXO) Stock Price

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $12.00 price target on RXO and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. RXO has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in RXO by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in RXO by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

