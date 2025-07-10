JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.45.

NYSE JPM opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

