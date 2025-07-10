JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.9% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.45.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day moving average is $255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

