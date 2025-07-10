Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) versus Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Financial Analysis

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) and Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Kennametal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 14.65% 24.04% 12.44% Kennametal 5.45% 9.12% 4.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Kennametal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $589.51 million 3.47 $85.75 million $1.63 23.22 Kennametal $2.05 billion 0.90 $109.32 million $1.39 17.43

Kennametal has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Kennametal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enerpac Tool Group and Kennametal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kennametal 1 4 0 0 1.80

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.03%. Kennametal has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Kennametal.

Volatility and Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennametal has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kennametal pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kennametal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Kennametal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc. engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. It offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. In addition, the company provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. Further, it produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. The company provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

