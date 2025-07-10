KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded at UBS Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

