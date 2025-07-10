Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lowered by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

