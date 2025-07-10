Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.50. 1,042,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 400,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Kraken Robotics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

