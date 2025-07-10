Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of KYTX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $15,432,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 989,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 96,370 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 461,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 442,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 45,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

