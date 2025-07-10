Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for Sanofi Q3 Earnings

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research note issued on Monday, July 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

