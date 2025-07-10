Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $20.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.42 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

