Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Down 9.8% – What’s Next?

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10. 2,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

