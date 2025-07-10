Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lindsay by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In related news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

NYSE:LNN opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90. Lindsay Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

