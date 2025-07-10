Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – July 8th

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Enovix, Rio Tinto, SolarEdge Technologies, and Amprius Technologies are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining and processing of lithium, a lightweight metal critical for rechargeable batteries. Because lithium is a key component in electric-vehicle and grid-storage batteries, these stocks often attract investors seeking exposure to the clean-energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.12. 9,199,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,746,302. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $491.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE QS traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,312,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,610. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 4.42.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 11,498,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,339. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 4,437,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Amprius Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,953. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $622.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91.

