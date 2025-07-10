Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.36). Approximately 144,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 325,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of £59.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.04.

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

