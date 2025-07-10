Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.36). Approximately 144,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 325,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.37).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Litigation Capital Management
Litigation Capital Management Stock Performance
About Litigation Capital Management
Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Litigation Capital Management
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.