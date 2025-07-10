LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $22,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,204,000 after acquiring an additional 757,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.