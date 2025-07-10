M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

