M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.50.
MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MHO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
M/I Homes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $119.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.