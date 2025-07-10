Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macerich Trading Up 1.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

