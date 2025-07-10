Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.15 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.59). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.53), with a volume of 532,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of £655.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 276.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.15.

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

