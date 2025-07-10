Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $61,695.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,245. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 113.4% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Matador Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

