Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEC. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9,690.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MEC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 1.5%

MEC stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Mayville Engineering

(Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.