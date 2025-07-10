McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $10,102,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.