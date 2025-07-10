Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 8th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Everbright Digital, Globant, and SK Telecom are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support or operate the metaverse—a collection of interconnected virtual worlds where users can interact, work, play and conduct commerce via digital avatars. They encompass firms building augmented and virtual reality hardware and software, blockchain and NFT platforms, gaming studios, social-media networks and e-commerce tools tailored for immersive 3D environments. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of next-generation internet experiences and digital economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.42. 78,362,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,098,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $160.98.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.85. 1,440,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 52 week low of $273.19 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of Everbright Digital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. Everbright Digital has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Globant has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.00.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. 298,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

