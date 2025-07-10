MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

