M&G (LON:MNG) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 257.90 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 257.40 ($3.50). 4,139,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,892,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.10 ($3.48).

The company has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.22.

In other M&G news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,422 ($1,932.59). Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

