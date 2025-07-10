Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

TIGO stock opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $38.92.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.23%.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

