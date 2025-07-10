Mission Produce (AVO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mission Produce to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce 2.63% 7.82% 4.56% Mission Produce Competitors -416.16% -71.91% -16.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Mission Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Mission Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mission Produce Competitors 316 684 957 34 2.36

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mission Produce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mission Produce currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.63%. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Mission Produce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mission Produce is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mission Produce and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $1.23 billion $36.70 million 24.10 Mission Produce Competitors $5.28 billion $126.40 million 8.41

Mission Produce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce. Mission Produce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mission Produce has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Produce’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mission Produce beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, logistical management, and quality assurance services. In addition, the company offers merchandising and promotional support, and insights on market trends, and training services. Mission Produce, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

