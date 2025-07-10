Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 626.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,535,643,679.42. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,401,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,159,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

