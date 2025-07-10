Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $112.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.89. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,506.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.