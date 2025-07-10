Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. CICC Research raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

