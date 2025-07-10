Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $149.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.85. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,461,470.18. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

